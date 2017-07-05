It’s a G Thing: NYC version of ‘Sharktank’ offers entrepreneurs the chance to pitch potential investors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, New York- Investing in inventors, that’s what Biztank is all about. “My main goal here is to help people," Joel Klein said. From candy and kids to health aides and kitchen products this digital show welcomes every type of idea. “We have had 40 presenters and at least half of them were granted either with an investment or with strategic help," he said. Joel Klein came up with the Sharktank-like concept a couple years ago as a way to contribute capital to creative people in the community. “You don’t have to be Jewish to do this right?" I asked. "Anyone can pitch their idea."

Ervin Hoffman found success through the program with his ‘Velcro Dressing Aid’, that helps people with arthritis. Right now, it’s being sold on Amazon. “How does it feel at your age to be attached to Amazon?" I asked him. "I feel even if I don’t make any money I helped so many people," Hoffman replied. The 92-year-old came to the United States after surviving the holocaust. “No water, no electric, nothing," he remembered. “Bullets went in [my arm] and broke the bone."

He spent his entire life giving back offering free psychology sessions to those in need. “Money is not the main thing for you, is it?" I said. "No, I [just] want to help people." A sincerity that won over the Biztank moguls. He was real, he was himself," Klein described. “The moguls actually told me out of all the pitches, his pitch was short and sweet, it was the best pitch they ever had." And while he helped get Ervin’s product off the ground, Joel says he was the one who gained the most from the relationship. "I learned from Ervin that you should never give up," Klein said. "[And] that it’s never too late to succeed.”

Produced by: Kim Pestalozzi