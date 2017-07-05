Have holiday leftovers? We have a recipe for that

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a ton of food leftover from your Fourth of July party? We have the recipes you need!

Breakfast Egg and Bean Burritos

2 cup leftover baked beans, warmed

6 eggs, beaten

1 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

flour tortillas, warmed

shredded cheese of choice (optional)

Heat butter in 10-inch non-stick skillet until sizzling. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Add to skillet.

Sprinkle with onions. Cook until eggs are done, stirring occasionally.

Divide egg mixture into 6 parts. Spoon egg mixture and about 1/4 cup beans into warmed tortillas.

Sprinkle with cheese and drizzle with salsa, if desired. Wrap tortillas.

Mini CornDog Muffins with Sriracha Sauce

2 1/2 cups cornbread and muffin mix

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup olive oil

1 egg

12 leftover hot dogs, cut in quarters

Sriracha sauce, for dipping

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, combine the corn muffin mix, water, oil, egg. Whisk to fully combine.

Lightly grease a mini muffin tin. Spoon a little of the batter into each tin, filling it to about 3/4 full. Place a hot dog upright, down the center of each muffin.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until cooked through. Serve with sriracha sauce.

Burger Bolognese

8 ounces uncooked spaghetti

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small yellow onion, chopped fine

2 cooked burgers (3 ounces each), crumbled

1 cup leftover corn

One 28-ounce can crushed or pureed tomatoes

1 tablespoon butter, optional

Salt and pepper, to taste

6 large, fresh basil leaves, torn

Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a deep skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, and sauté until lightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the meat, corn, tomatoes and butter, if using. Bring to a boil. Season with the salt and pepper. Stir in the basil leaves. Reduce the heat to low, and cook for 20 minutes.

Add the cooked pasta to the skillet, and toss well to coat. Divide among deep bowls to serve.