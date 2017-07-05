Firefighters rescue 4 workers stuck in stalled elevator 200 feet under Brooklyn Con Ed power plant

VINEGAR HILL, Brooklyn — Firefighters rescued four workers trapped in a stalled elevator shaft 200 feet below ground at a Brooklyn power plant on Tuesday, officials said.

The elevator stalled around 7:30 a.m. and firefighters spent about three hours rescuing the people stuck inside. One person was a Con Ed employee and the other three were contractors.

“Members of the FDNY showed once again today why they are the best at what they do,” said a Con Ed spokesperson. “City firefighters safely rescued four individuals – one of our employees and three contractors – who became trapped in an elevator approximately 200 feet below ground this morning. We are grateful.”

The FDNY set up a rope system after arriving on scene and lowered a firefighter down the elevator shaft. They also rigged up another system to pull the injured workers out.

“Everyone’s going home safe and sound and that’s all that matters,” said FDNY Firefighter James Dowdell.

Dowdell, along with firefighters Joseph Gajewski and Anthony Viverito were all involved in the rescue, which was very tricky because it was a confined space rescue, said FDNY Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright. Firefighters knew it would be a long and arduous procedure to get everyone out safely.