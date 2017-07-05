Community mourns death of slain NYPD officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The sisters of slain NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia stood together as the sun began to set, surrounded by people who came out to pay their respects to Familia.

Wednesday night's vigil was steps away from where the 48-year-old officer was gunned down as she protected and served this community. Officer Familia, a mother of three who a living helping others, was celebrated for her work as a red cross worker, as a nurse and finally as a proud policewoman.

Correction Officer Jay Rodriguez spent just a year working alongside Familia, but said she left a lasting impression with her kindness.

"Out of everyone I know, this is the last person that deserves something like this," Rodriguez said.

One couple from the neighborhood brought flowers to the vigil. Their grief of the moment left them nearly speechless.

The evening ended with complete strangers embracing in the middle of this Bronx street.