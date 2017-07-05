Bill would stop ‘lunch shaming’ at Oregon schools

SALEM, Ore. — So-called lunch shaming soon will be illegal in Oregon, where lawmakers voted to end the practice of singling out kids who can’t afford to buy food at school.

The Oregon State Senate approved House Bill 3454 Monday with no opposition, CNN affiliate KPTV reports. It now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for approval.

The bill requires the USDA National School Lunch Program at Oregon schools to provide lunch for kids regardless of the student’s ability to pay.

The bill also prevents “lunch shaming” at schools, which is when a student is served alternative meals or singled out with a wristband, hand stamp or other identifying markers because they can’t afford lunch.