Arrest made in execution-style double homicide in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested in connection with the execution-style shooting that killed a man and woman in East New York last month.

Gary Martin, 33, of Elton Street, Brooklyn, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Devon Hannibal, 27, and Christina Stubbs, 23, were leaving club on Linden Boulevard Friday, June 23 when they was ambushed inside Hannibal’s red Dodge Durango. He was shot 15 times by two men who fled in a SUV after the shooting,

Stubbs was shot once. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

