3-month-old baby dies one week after he was hit by car in Monsey

MONSEY, NY — A 3-month-old boy who was hit by a car one week ago succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday, police said.

The baby was in a stroller with his mother and his two sisters when a car crashed into them on June 26. Albert Gomez, the 62-year-old driver, was arrested.

Gomez was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.

The boy’s 6-year-old sister, 13-year-old sister and 36-year-old mother were also hit in the crash, but the baby suffered the worst injuries.

The crash happened on Route 59 hours after local police announced a new campaign for pedestrian safety.

Monsey residents say people walk along Route 59 frequently. A shopping area is there and there are no sidewalks.

“We are calling out to the city, to the town, whoever who can do it for us, build the sidewalks,” area resident Eli Gradi said. “As soon as possible.”

No identifying information has been released for the boy or his family.