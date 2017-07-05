2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens — A shooting in Queens early Wednesday left two people dead and another hospitalized, police said.

Police were called at 3:30 a.m. to 170th Street and 170th Avenue in Jamaica about a woman shot. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two others — a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man — were also shot, police said.

The younger man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The older man remained in the hospital Wednesday.

No arrests have been made. Police said they are not releasing the victims’ identities until their families are notified.