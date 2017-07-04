Sally Hemings’ bedroom discovered in Thomas Jefferson’s mansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — There was an incredible discovery at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello mansion in Virginia. Archaeologists have excavated part of his plantation home and they found the former living quarters of Sally Hemings.

Hemings was slave. She is believed to have had several children with Jefferson.

The room was built in the early 1800's, right next to Jefferson’s room. You can see the original flooring and there is even a brick hearth for cooking. But the room has no windows. Restorers says it would have been "dark, damp and uncomfortable."

For more than 70 years, her bedroom was hidden. That’s because it was turned into a bathroom for tourists in 1941.

Recently, historians reviewed how one of Jefferson’s grandsons described Hemings’ room and they realized that the bathroom had actually been covering it up.

So archaeologists dug up the bathroom, indeed revealing Hemings’ room and building on the foundation of America’s history.