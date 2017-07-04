Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut wins Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for 10th time

NEW YORK — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut once again reigned supreme at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, and beat his own record — again.

Chestnut won the contest for a tenth time Tuesday, consuming 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Last year he topped his previous record by eating 70 franks and buns.

Thousands of people — many wearing hot-dog-shaped hats — gathered on Coney Island’s famed boardwalk for the contest, with even more watching on television.

Chestnut was defending his title, facing Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie in a rematch.

The champion has won annually since 2007, with Stonie, in 2015, being the only competitor able to break his streak.

In the women’s competition, Miki Sudo won for the fourth year in a row.

Sudo, of Las Vegas, ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title Tuesday. She beat

Michelle Lesco, who downed 32 franks and buns. Women’s record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas came in third with 30.

Thomas holds the women’s record for the contest, at 45 dogs and buns.

