LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A man was shot and critically injured Monday night in Queens, officials said

He was near Vernon Boulevard and 40th Avenue in Long Island City when he was shot around 9 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.

The man was rushed to New York-Cornell Hospital in critical condition.

No identifying information is available.

