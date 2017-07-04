Ian Kahn talks final season of ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ian kahn stars as George Washington in AMC's critically acclaimed series "Turn: Washington's Spies," which returned for its fourth and final season last month. He is widely recognized for his roles as Danny Brecher in "Dawson's Creek" and Marty Decker in "Bull." Kahn stopped by PIX11 Morning News to celebrate Independence Day and to play a guessing game called "Red, White and Clues."