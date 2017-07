HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire on the fourth and fifth floors of a building in the Bronx. The fire is under control as of 2:35 p.m.

Four people were reportedly injured.

The building is located at 860 Hunts Point Ave.

Currently on site at a 3-Alarm fire @ 860 Hunts Point Ave. Assisting in anyway I can. TY to NYC's finest & Bravest for their swift response! pic.twitter.com/27rqZ6Kcwc — Rafael Salamanca, Jr (@Salamancajr80) July 4, 2017

FDNYalerts BX 4-ALARM 860 HUNTS POINT AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING FIRE ON 4TH & 5TH FLRS. 4-4 FOR RELIEF PURPOSES, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) July 4, 2017