70-year-old man rescues couple and their dogs after boat catches fire at Barrett Beach

SAYVILLE, NY — A July 4th boat trip could have ended in disaster for one couple and their dogs if not for the bravery of a 70-year-old man.

The couple and their two dogs left Barrett Beach just east of Fire Island Pines on Tuesday and noticed their boat was on fire, police said. The 41-year-old man and 45-year-old woman dove from their boat into the water with their dogs.

They bobbed in the water safely in life jackets for about 15 minutes before a 70-year-old Lindenhurst man saw the victims in the water and brought them onto his approximately 38-foot boat.

Police with the Suffolk County Marine Unit attempted to put out the boat fire and were eventually joined by members of the Sayville and Haggerman Fire Department.

Despite their best efforts, the boat later sank.

The couple and their dogs were not injured.