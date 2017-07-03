West Point’s Reception Day welcomes incoming class of 2021

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST POINT N.Y. — More than 1,230 U.S. citizens and 13 international students reported to the United States Military Academy in West Point today for Reception Day. The incoming Class of 2021 was selected from a pool of nearly 13,000 applicants.

Lisa Mateo was on hand as the new cadets began the process of becoming West Point cadets and future U.S. Army officers.

"The quality and rich diversity of our students entering with the Class of 2021 is exceptional and representative of our nation's best," said Col. Deborah McDonald, Director of Admissions.

New cadets will undergo six weeks of Cadet Basic Training. They will participate in rigorous physical training, small-unit tactical training and rifle marksmanship. Upon completion, new cadets will be formally accepted into the Corps of Cadets.

The Acceptance Day Parade for the Class of 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 19th at 10 am.