Vandals hang hate speech from NJ Holocaust memorial

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Over the weekend, vandals threw a white sheet over a holocaust memorial that sits in front of the Congregation Sons of Israel synagogue on Madison Avenue in Lakewood, New Jersey.​

It used derogatory language and promoted a white supremacist website. The sheet has since been removed, but flyers that state ‘thieving jews’ have also been posted throughout the area with photos of several people recently arrested for allegedly stealing from government welfare programs.

“Anti-semitism has no place in New Jersey,” said Joshua Cohen the regional director of the New Jersey Anti-Defamation League. “An attack against the Jewish community is an attack against the entire community.”

The community was rocked last week by a string of arrests. The FBI raided homes and charged 14 in all with falsifying their income to qualify for government benefits. But the New Jersey Anti-Defamation league says those allegations have nothing to do with the defendants’ religion.​

“Law enforcement will investigate,” said Cohen. “The community is stronger than these heinous and cowardly attacks.”

Today, children played outside the synagogue and many passing by condemned the attacks. Dr. Solomon Bursztyn has prayed at the Congregation Sons of Israel many times before.

“It represents the Jewish community and there is no place for things like that being done,” said Dr. Bursztyn.

Lakewood Police are reviewing surveillance video for any sign of the vandals.

The New Jersey Attorney General has offered a $10,000 reward ​to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.