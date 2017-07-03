Upper West Side’s Caesar’s Palace Pizza is closing after 36 years as landlord nearly doubles rent

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Caesar’s Palace Pizza is closing after 36 years in business.

Pizzeria owner Dimitri Vezrakis told Gothamist that the building’s new management company planned to nearly double the rent.

“Our neighborhood is no longer welcoming to essential local businesses like Caesar’s — the kinds of businesses that weave our community together,” Mel Wymore , a candidate running for New York City Council, said in a statement.

A survey by the Manhattan Borough President’s Office found that there are 188 empty street-level storefronts on Broadway. More than a third of those vacant storefronts are uptown, DNAinfo reported.

People rallied outside of Caesar’s Palace Pizza, located at Amsterdam Avenue and W 84th Street, on Monday to show support for other local businesses at risk of closing.

The owner said to Gothamist that he has not ruled out the option to open a pizzeria at a different location.