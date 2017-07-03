South Korean military says North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of a string of test-firings in recent months

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched another ballistic missile.

The launch is part of a string of test-firings in recent months as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

“North Korea has just launched another missile,” President Donald Trump tweeted. “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that Tuesday’s launch was made from North Korea’s North Phyongan province. The joint chief’s statement says the launch was immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

It wasn’t immediately clear if this was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect North Korea’s longer range missiles.

The projectile may have landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline, Takahiro Hirano, Public Affairs Officer from Japan’s Ministry of Defense told CNN.

The launch comes just after US President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of both China and Japan, two important regional actors in the ongoing standoff with Pyongyang over its nuclear ambitions.

The White House said that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including North Korea.

This would be the eleventh missile test conducted by North Korea this year.

