Police release surveillance image of man wanted in connection to East New York double homicide

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police released a surveillance image Monday of a man wanted in connection to the execution-style shooting that killed a man and woman in East New York.

Devon Hannibal, 27, and Christina Stubbs, 23, were leaving club on Linden Blvd. when they was ambushed inside Hannibal’s red Dodge Durango. He was shot 15 times by two men who fled in a SUV after the shooting,

Stubbs was shot once. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect didn’t say a word before opening fire. Detectives are as puzzled about the motive as Hannibal’s family is.

Evan Hannibal, the father of Devon Hannibal, is struggling to understand the execution-style shooting that killed his son.

“I can’t even explain to you what we lost,” Evan said. “Our family is hurting right now.”

Devon leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 5, and they meant the world to him.

“They don’t understand it,” Evan said. “They just think their father is out. He hasn’t come home yet.”

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

