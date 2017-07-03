NJ lawmakers reach tentative budget deal to end state government shutdown: source

TRENTON, NJ — Lawmakers in New Jersey reached a tentative budget deal Monday on the third day of a government shutdown, a legislative source told PIX11.

Republican Governor Chris Christie shut down the state government Friday night after the state assembly and senate failed to pass a budget. Lawmakers have been in a special session over the weekend to try and reach a deal.

“Cautious only because nothing is done until it’s actually done, but something would need to arise to blow it up at this point,” the source told PIX11. “Confidence is high on both bills tonight.”

The shutdown forced the closure of tourist attractions and furloughed an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 state workers. All 40 state parks, recreational areas, historic sites, state beaches and Liberty State Park were closed just as the July Fourth holiday weekend got underway. Campers who stayed in parks Friday night were asked to leave Saturday morning.

The budget stalemate centers on Christie’s desire for legislation to overhaul Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield as part of a deal to sign off on a $34.7 billion budget that includes a series of Democratic priorities.

Christie also said that he won’t sign a state budget unless it has a plan to dedicate lottery revenue to the state’s underfunded public workers’ pensions.

The state constitution requires a budget be enacted by July 1.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.