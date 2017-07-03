NJ educator, 58, gears up for Nathan’s hot dog-eating contest

BERNARDS, N.J. — A New Jersey educator and fitness buff is gearing up for a new challenge: a July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk.

NJ.com reports Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar has run 11 Boston Marathons — most recently in 2014 —but the 2017 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest is posing an entirely different challenge.

Fifty-eight-year-old Rovtar is familiar with pacing herself for long runs. Now she’s preparing to consume as many hot dogs as possible — her goal is 10 — during Tuesday’s 10-minute eating sprint. She weighs just 102 pounds.

“It’s not the kind of thing that people would associate with me,” Rovtar told NJ.com.

Rovtar, of Basking Ridge, says she got the idea after watching the competition last year, and seeing a woman who leisurely finished after only eating four.

Rovtar says her competitive eating plan is causing a lot of disbelief among her friends.

“Hot dogs are just fun food,” she told NJ.com.