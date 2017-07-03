Injuries reported after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Boston

BOSTON — A vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, the Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

Several injuries have been reported and ambulances are on the scene, the police said, citing “preliminary reports.”

It happened on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive in east Boston, near the taxi pool at Logan Airport.

Aerial video of the scene shows a Metro Cab taxi that seemingly hopped the curb and slammed into a building. Its airbags deployed.

