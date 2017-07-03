‘I’m still alive’: Ice Bucket Challenge creator posts video to dispel death rumors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Mass. — The man who created the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is alive, despite rumors to the contrary circulating throughout social media.

Pete Frates, 32, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012. It's a progressive neurodegenerative disease that weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning.

To contradict reports that he had died, Frates posted a video on Monday from his hospital bed at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Frates wrote “in the words of my friend Ed” to accompany a video that shows him listening to Pearl Jam’s “Alive.” The lyrics, sung by Eddie Vedder, include “I’m still alive.”

His mother, Nancy Frates, posted to social media to say that Pete “is resting comfortably at MGH.”

Over the weekend, his family revealed that Frates was back in the hospital and asked for prayers, saying he is "battling this beast ALS like a Superhero."

Pete's family wants everyone to know that he is resting comfortably at MGH-the Docs,medicine,prayers,love continue to help him get stronger. — Nancy Frates (@momfrates) July 3, 2017

The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral in 2014, prompting participants to dump buckets of icey water over their heads in an effort to raise money and awareness for the illness which still has no known cure.

Caring for Frates costs between $85,000 and $95,000 every month, his family told CNN affiliate WBZ in May.

More than 17 million people participated and the challenge raised more than $115 million in eight weeks, WBZ reported.

Even Donald Trump took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. Trump said in the video that people wanted to see whether his hair is real. He challenged two of his sons and then-President Barack Obama to take the challenge.

Obama chose to donate money instead of participating in the challenge.