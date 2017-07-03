Even the MTA’s website has problems – its service page was down for hours

NEW YORK — New Yorkers trying to check the status of their trains this morning faced a different sort of issue than they usually do: the MTA’s service status website was down for several hours.

The MTA first tweeted about the issue shortly before 8 a.m. The transit agency directed commuters to their mobile site, which was working, and had the main page back up by around 10 a.m.

Commuters took the opportunity to address some of the larger issues the MTA has faced recently.

“Lemme guess…signal problems or police activity?” one rider tweeted.

The MTA itself is in a state of emergency. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the order in late June, allowing the MTA to speed up the purchase of material and equipment needed to repair tracks, signals, switches and more.

Subways in the city have been plagued with problems for months. An antiquated subway system and an increasing number of daily riders has left New Yorkers facing delays on an almost daily basis.

That familiarity meant commuters weren’t surprised when the website went down Monday morning.

“Just like your subway system,” one user tweeted. “What else is new?”

