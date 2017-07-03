Cab driver fatally strikes 87-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan: police

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A yellow cab driver fatally struck a 87-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan over the weekend, police said Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at East Fifth Street and Cooper Square in the East Village around 9 p.m. Sunday, police said.

A yellow cab traveling southbound on Cooper Square struck a 87-year-old man walking east to went on East Fifth Street, investigators found.

EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The cab driver, 47, remained at the scene, police added.