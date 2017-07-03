Brooklyn residents disappointed fireworks won`t be visible from neighborhoods this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Residents and businesses in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn Heights may need a back-up plan now that Macy's has changed the layout for their big fireworks display.

New Yorkers will not be able to see the spectacular light show from some of the city's longtime favorite viewing spots. Unlike in years past, Macy's will not have a display near the Brooklyn Bridge this year. There will be five barges on the East River for the 41st annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks, but some neighborhoods will be left in the dark and people who live there are disappointed.

"It's pretty sad," said Lili Caruso. "The first time I had fireworks in New York was here under the Brooklyn bridge. It was pretty memorable, so it's kind of a bummer they're not going to have it here anymore."

She wasn't the only one upset.

"To get rid of it it kind of limits the activity and the fun of everything ," said Francesca Contreras. "It's Fourth of July. It's for everywhere in the country, so you want everyone to have a part of it."

You may not be able to see the fireworks here, but PIX11 has you covered with the BEST VIEWING SPOTS:

In Manhattan : 23rd, 34th, 42nd , Houston Streets along FDR Drive OR 18th Street & Ave. C

: 23rd, 34th, 42nd , Houston Streets along FDR Drive OR 18th Street & Ave. C In Queens : Gantry Plaza Park OR Hunter Point Park

: Gantry Plaza Park OR Hunter Point Park In Brooklyn: You may not be able to see the display from Brooklyn Heights or Brooklyn Bridge Park anymore, but you can head to:Transmitter Park OR Grand Ferry Park.