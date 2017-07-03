Brooklyn man indicted for LGBT hate crime after allegedly beating woman unconscious on Q train

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man was indicted for assault as a hate crime for allegedly punching a woman in the face while yelling homophobic slurs on a Q train, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said.

Antoine Thomas, 27, who was arraigned on Monday, boarded the Brooklyn-bound Q train at Union Square around 7:30 p.m. on May 21.

Thomas sat next to the victim and her girlfriend and allegedly started shouting anti-gay slurs at them, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. He “aggressively bumped into the victim when the train made a sudden stop” and punched her in the face

Thomas was arrested at Dekalb Avenue station in Brooklyn.

The unconscious victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a concussion, nose fracture, a contusion and received eight stitches on her eye.

“Brooklyn is a model of inclusion and diversity where bias and bigotry will not be tolerated,” acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “This defendant’s alleged actions were an attack on everyone’s right to be who they are, and to love whom they choose.”

Thomas will return to court on Sept. 8, and he faces up to 15 years in prison.