Body ‘burned beyond recognition’ found in charred car on Long Island

UPTON, Suffolk County — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burned-out car on Long Island, authorities said.

Officers were called about 8:40 p.m. Sunday to Ramsey Road in Upton about a car fire, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

When fire crews extinguished the blaze, they found a body “burned beyond recognition” in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. An autopsy will determine the individual’s cause of death, authorities said.