5-year-old boy who was shot in Bronx on his birthday undergoes series of surgeries

CLAREMONT, the Bronx —This week will mark 30 days since 5-year-old Jaheem Hunter was shot in the Bronx. Police say as he was walking down the street with his father when Michael Quiles allegedly opened fire on June 5.

The bullet hit Jaheem in his head and Aja Holmes, Jaheem’s sister and guardian, was there when it happened.

“It was very traumatic to see him fall and drop and to think he wasn’t even alive," she said.

Jaheem is a fighter, thankfully alive, but continues to fight for his life. As of today, his little body has undergone three major surgeries. Slight, twitching motions with his fingers and opening and closing his eyes are the only glimpses of movement his family has for now.

“He has a lot of recovering and rehab to do. We just did a vision test because we’re worried about him not being able to see. He opens his eyes, but it’s just blank. I believe he can hear. That’s the scary part. You don’t know what damage this bullet has done,” Holmes said.

The family says one source of comfort has been the capture of the shooter, who is currently awaiting trial.

In the meantime, while Jaheem recovers, his family says they will never stop fighting against gun violence.

If you’d like to help the family with medical expenses, you can visit this GoFundMe page.

