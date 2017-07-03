2 women hospitalized after being struck by vehicle at JFK Airport

QUEENS — Two women are in the hospital, one with a possible broken leg, after being struck by a vehicle at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s departure level at Terminal 5 on Monday, officials with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

Port Authority Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash at the airport’s Terminal 5 departure area shortly before 8 a.m., officials said.

Two women, ages 59 and 38, were injured when struck by a vehicle, according to officials.

Both were hospitalized, and the older victim is believed to have suffered a broken leg.

Two vehicles had collided, causing one to jump the curb and hit the women, dnainfo.com reports.

Terminal 5 was briefly closed, and reopened at 8:10 a.m., Port Authority officials say.

Several airlines operate at the terminal, with JetBlue being the most major, online records show.

At the time, JFK tweeted that the incident caused roadway congestion.

Expect roadway congestion due to a motor vehicle accident at Terminal 5. Please allow extra travel time. [65] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) July 3, 2017