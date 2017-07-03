2 women hospitalized after being struck by vehicle at JFK Airport

QUEENS — Two women are in the hospital, one with a possible broken leg, after being struck by a vehicle at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s departure level at Terminal 5 on Monday, officials with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.
Port Authority Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash at the airport’s Terminal 5 departure area shortly before 8 a.m., officials said.
Two women, ages 59 and 38, were injured when struck by a vehicle, according to officials.
Both were hospitalized, and the older victim is believed to have suffered a broken leg.
Two vehicles had collided, causing one to jump the curb and hit the women, dnainfo.com reports.
Terminal 5 was briefly closed, and reopened at 8:10 a.m., Port Authority officials say.
Several airlines operate at the terminal, with JetBlue being the most major, online records show.
At the time, JFK tweeted that the incident caused roadway congestion.