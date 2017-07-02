News Closeup: David Dinkins on his legacy; Greg Mocker on the MTA’s state of emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are celebrating a milestone with former Mayor David Dinkins, who turns 90 next week.

Dinkins rose through the political ranks — assemblyman, county clerk — to become the city’s 106th mayor. He’s the first and only black mayor in New York City history.

Marvin Scott and Dinkins talk about the issues that he faced when he became mayor in 1990. They also discuss issues facing the city today, including the crisis at the MTA, mayoral control of the city’s school system, homelessness, crime and policing.

Plus, Greg Mocker joins Marvin for a look at the problems facing the MTA in the wake of this week’s subway derailment which injured dozens of riders. It was just the latest in a series of subway breakdowns and delays as well as massive failures on commuter rail lines.

So how does the city address the problems of crumbling infrastructure at a time of increased ridership? And is it a problem that needs to be addressed at the state and federal level? Marvin and Greg talk about the problems and the solutions.