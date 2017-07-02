Man, 69, hits perpetrator on the head, kills him during alleged Brooklyn home invasion: cops

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn –– Police say a home invasion attempt turned deadly after a Brooklyn resident fought back against the alleged perpetrator Sunday morning.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress at 1776 Union St. in Crown Heights around 10 a.m. When cops arrived on scene, they found a 48-year-old man with head injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity has not been released to the public at this time.

A preliminary investigation found the 48-year-old man allegedly broke into the Brooklyn home where a 69-year-old man lived, police said. After a struggle between both men, the older man struck the other man on the head, killing him, police said.

The 69-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the death. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests at this time.