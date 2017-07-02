Good Samaritan robbed after giving spare change to pair in the Bronx: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX –– Cops are looking for two men who took advantage of a good Samaritan and robbed him, police said.

A 32-year-old man was outside Junior's Deli on East 174th Street in the Bronx around 5:50 a.m. when two individuals approached him and asked if had money to spare. The victim handed over some money, but the pair then forcibly took $143 from him, police said.

The victim was not injured in the encounter.

The NYPD released video the robbery, showing the victim standing still as the men looked through his front and back pockets.

Police described one of the men to be between 25 to 35 years old, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, around 180 pounds, with dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black sneakers and a black shirt.

The other man appeared to be around the same age, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, around 195 pounds. He had brown eyes, brown hair and light complexion. He was wearing a blue jeans, white sneakers and a white shirt during the time of the robbery.

