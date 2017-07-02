Christie takes state chopper to NJ state park not open to the public because of the government shut down

Gov. Chris Christie says he’s using a state helicopter to travel to and from the governor’s residence at the state park where his family is staying amid a government shutdown.

Speaking Sunday at a news conference, Christie said he flew Saturday from Trenton to Island Beach State Park and then went back to the capital Sunday. The Republican governor plans to fly back to the park after working Sunday because that’s where his family is.

Christie says he’s ready to reopen the state government that shutdown after he and lawmakers in the Democratic-led Legislature failed to enact a budget Friday.

Christie said he would sign a Democratic-preferred budget as long as he gets the bill he wants to overhaul the state’s largest health insurer.

Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state services, like parks and motor vehicle offices, Friday after he and lawmakers failed to agree on terms to enact a $34.7 billion budget.

The public is shut out of state parks and turned away from motor vehicle agencies. State workers have been furloughed.