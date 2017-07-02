At least 4 people shot in Jersey City; sources say some of the victims are children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, NJ — At least four people were shot in Jersey City on Sunday night, officials said.

One of those is likely a young male who was shot in the back, officials said. All of the victims were transported to Jersey City Medical Center.

Sources say one of the victims is a 10-year-old boy and another is a 12-year-old girl.

A fourth victim appears to have walked into the hospital with injuries.

The shooting happened on Wilkinson Avenue around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back for updates