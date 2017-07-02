Amtrak lifts Penn Station speed restrictions for trains just before ‘summer of hell’

MANHATTAN — Amtrak lifted a speed restriction for trains heading into Penn Station Sunday.

Commuters headed into the transit hub during the morning rush hours will be on trains traveling 15 mph across the terminal instead of just 10 mph, Amtrak officials said. The trains were slowed down during ongoing track maintenance work.

Amtrak is lifting their speed restriction just before the ‘summer of hell’ starts and there’s a reduction of commuters services. New routes and schedules start July 10.

There will be an anticipated 20 percent reduction of service during the eight weeks of repairs.

“When you close down the tracks, there’s a series of dominoes that fall, that really puts the entire system near collapse,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently said.

More than 600,000 people go through Penn Station daily — more than LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports combined. The station is also plagued by chronic problems, including delays, derailments and power failure.