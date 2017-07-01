Video shows men swarming woman, 53, beating her with bat in Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan –– A woman was hospitalized after group of men crowded around her, hit her with bat and slashed her in Harlem, police said.

The NYPD says the 53-year-old victim was approached by several men outside of 2247 Seventh Ave. at 11:15 p.m. on June 24.

One man struck her with a baseball bat, knocking her to the ground, police said. Then a second man punched her in the head and body. A third man slashed the woman on the right side of her face.

The victim was later taken to Harlem Hospital via EMS in stable condition.

Police released video showing parts of the attack in hopes the public can recognize any of the men involved.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).