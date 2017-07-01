NJ government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — David McAllister doesn't care about Governor Christie's budget battles with the state legislature this Fourth of July weekend, but this Belleville resident does care about his boat that he now can't enjoy because Liberty State Park has been temporarily shuttered.

"Get it done, Christie," McCallister told PIX11.

"Lot of families are disappointed," McCallister added. "I have my boat here and I can't get my boat, no good," he added.

As of midnight July 1, all nonessential state services have been shut down in New Jersey because of a standoff between Governor Christie and democratic assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

The Republican governor wants to include legislation in the budget to change the way the states largest health insurance,

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield does business in New Jersey.

But the speaker says the plan could lead to rate hikes and should be separate from the budget.

Back at the edge of Liberty State Park, the Rodriguez family of Wayne had relatives visiting from Guatemala who wanted to see the Statue of Liberty from Liberty State Park, but they, like all these other cars filled with people, were being turned away.

"It's a shame," Sylvia Rodriguez, Wayne resident, told PIX11. "Especially around the Fourth of July, people want to come here and celebrate."