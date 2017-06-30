Witnesses describe harrowing moments of deadly Bronx hospital shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Witnesses are recounting the horror that took place inside the Bronx hospital where a former doctor opened fire Friday afternoon killing at least one person and injuring others, before killing himself.

The gunman, later identified by PIX11 sources as Dr. Henry Bello, was wearing a white lab coat when he started shooting around 2:50 p.m. on the 16th floor of the Bronx Lebanon Hospital at 1650 Grand Concourse, according to the NYPD.

Employees barricaded themselves inside offices and bathrooms during the chaos.

A doctor on the 15th floor barricaded himself and seven others inside an office when they were alerted to the active shooter.

The doctor told PIX11's Myles Miller he heard loud noises, but never guessed it was a shooting.

After another employee yelled there was an active shooter, the doctor and other employees ran into a resident's office, locked the door and pushed a chair against it.

"That's all we could do."

The doctor said the group turned off the lights and muted their phones for their safety.

An hour later, they received news that the shooter was dead and it was safe to come out. The doctor told PIX11 he did not know the gunman.

"It took some time to digest, but I'm OK now."

A nurse on the third floor was shaken as she talked to PIX11.

"I knew one of the doctors who was shot," Patricia said. "I just want to go home."

Patricia was in the Gastroenterology suite at the hospital when she heard "Code Silver" — which means knife or gun — over the loudspeaker.

Patricia, along with her colleagues, locked the door and stayed put until the area was deemed safe.

She said she knows one of the doctors who was shot, but was not able to release his identity or condition, only that he was undergoing surgery.