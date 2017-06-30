Who is Dr. Henry Bello?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A doctor with a criminal record allegedly smuggled a rifle inside his white lab coat into the Bronx hospital where he used to work and opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring multiple others before apparently taking his own life.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspected gunman is Henry Bello. The source said Bello has three previous arrests on his record, dating back to 2004. Those arrests were related to sex abuse, forcible touching and stalking or surveillance, the source said.

A doctor by that name was included, as of Friday afternoon, on the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center's website as a family medicine practitioner. The New York State Office of Profession’s online database shows an entry for a Dr. Henry Bello who worked at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and lists his permit status as “Expired.”

Bello's last known address was on the Lower East Side and some addresses associated with his name were men's shelters in Manhattan.

Visiting that LES apartment on Friday, PIX11 News spoke with a woman who said Bello was her neighbor. He lived there about a year and a half ago, she said.

The neighbor, who did not want to appear on camera, said Bello was "nice" and helped her carry packages up the stairs when she was pregnant and that she often saw him wearing scrubs.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said the gunman in Friday's shooting was a former employee at the hospital.

His body, the body of a woman and a rifle were found on the hospital's 17th floor, O'Neill said.

One floor below, six others were suffering from gunshot wounds. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the victims were doctors and were "fighting for their lives."