Tattoo on torso found in Gowanus Bay leads mom to identify slain daughter

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Investigators now know the identity of a woman whose torso was found floating in Gowanus Bay because her mother identified her from the tattoo on her body, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, had been missing from New Jersey since Sunday, NYPD Chief Robert Boyce said in a news conference Friday.

Boyce said her death is being investigated as a homicide, but it has not officially been deemed a homicide by the medical examiner.

“If you saw where the dismemberment was, it was done where it could not possibly be an accident,” Boyce said.

A 911 call came in Tuesday morning after body parts were found floating in Gowanus Bay near Buttermilk Channel, police said. Officers arrived to find a female torso in the water.

A day after the remains were discovered, police released photos of a tattoo found on the victim’s body in the hopes it would help them learn who she was.

Her mother reported to police on Thursday that she recognized that tattoo, saying it was a tribute to the slain woman’s aunt.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of her death.