Smoke condition, possible track fire at Herald Square subway station briefly slow R, W, N, Q trains

MANHATTAN — A smoke condition and possible track fire at the Herald Square subway station briefly slowed service for the R, W, N and Q trains Friday.

Firefighters responded to a smoke condition and possible track fire around at 8:24 a.m. at the 34 St./ Herald Square station, FDNY officials said.

The MTA initially said FDNY activity was located at 28 St.

For nearly an hour, northbound R and W trains ran express from Canal St. to 57 St-7 Av., according to the MTA.

N and Q trains also experienced delays.