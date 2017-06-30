Organizer behind disastrous Fyre Festival arrested, charged with fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The organizer of Fyre Festival, a music festival that took place in the Bahamas in April, which ultimately was deemed a “disaster,” was arrested Friday, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York office said.

William McFarland, 25, of New York, was charged with one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

McFarland allegedly schemed to defraud investors of more than $1 million.

Fyre Fest was publicly shamed on social media after concertgoers arrived in the Bahamas only to discover that the accommodations and food that they were promised were not set up and bands scheduled to appear canceled their performances.

We're currently working through the unexpected start to #FyreFestival. Thank u for bearing with us as we attempt to accommodate guest needs — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

“As alleged, William McFarland promised a 'life changing' music festival but in actuality delivered a disaster,” Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement. “McFarland allegedly presented fake documents to induce investors to put over a million dollars into his company and the fiasco called the Fyre Festival.”

McFarland is set to appear before a judge on Saturday. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.