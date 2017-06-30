Man tries to lure 2 children with fidget spinners, snacks inside NJ Quick Check

LAURENCE HARBOR, N.J. –– Cops are on the hunt for a man who attempted to lure two children into his car, police said.

Old Bridge Township police say a man tried to purchase snacks for two kids at the Quick Check on Cliffwood Avenue in Laurence Harbor on Thursday. He then attempted to get them outside with him in his car by offering them hats and fidget spinners, police said.

As Quick Check staff intervened, the man insisted the children were going with him, police said. He left the store after being told to do so by staff.

He left the area in a white Toyota, possibly a Corolla.

The individual is described as thin, possibly in his late twenties or thirties. He was wearing a gold Yankees hat, sunglasses and red Nike t-shirt. He had brown scruff on his face as if he was unshaven.

If you have additional information, please contact Detective Michael Machen at 732-721-5600.