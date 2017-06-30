Man, 31, fatally shot to the head in the Bronx

CLASON POINT, the Bronx –– Police say a 31-year-old man was fatally shot to the head in the Bronx overnight.

Cops received a 911 call of male shot outside at the Sound View Houses at 1715 Randall Ave. in the Clason Point neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. Friday, police said.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Darren Massenburg, police said.

There are no arrests and the shooting is under investigation.