M Train section shuts down for major construction project in Queens and Brooklyn

Let the shuttle buses roll. Construction crews are ready to get to work.

Beginning Saturday morning, the M train will not be running between Middle Village, Queens and Myrtle Avenue, in Bushwick. Shuttle buses have been routed to serve three routes through the neighborhoods. They will connect to the L train and J/Z. The M will continue to run into Manhattan.

The Myrtle Viaduct and Fresh Pond Bridge will be replaced during the first phase that runs until September. Then for Phase Two, a section of the M Train will return on the tail end.

The MTA says the work will improve the line and it will be necessary to handle extra passengers during the L train shutdown between Manhattan and Brooklyn in early 2019.

MTA staff will be monitoring passenger and traffic flow on the shuttle buses. As many as 60,000 riders use this section.

