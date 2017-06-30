Long Island babysitter convicted for fatally beating toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Uniondale man was convicted in the death of an 18-month-old boy he was babysitting on Long Island, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office said.

Lord Pardo, 28, was watching the toddler, Mason Robinson, of New Cassel, while the child’s mother went to work.

The toddler was “severely beaten” and suffered internal bleeding, a lacerated liver and other abdominal injuries. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pardo's lawyer said in 2015 that the toddler injured himself by falling while jumping on a bed.

Pardo was also watching his infant daughter at the time.

“This defendant brutally beat a precious and innocent little boy, and the toddler ultimately died from the catastrophic injuries he caused,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Pardo is due back in court on Aug. 9, and he faces up to 15 years in prison for second-degree manslaughter.