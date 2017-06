BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A hit-and-run driver struck a bicyclist in Bushwick, sending the victim to the hospital in serious condition early Friday, according to police.

The cyclist, 32, was traveling southbound on Central Avenue at Linden Street around 3:30 a.m when he was hit, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The driver took off after the crash, police said. A description of the vehicle was not provided.