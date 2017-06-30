Crash, disabled vehicle cause major backup on George Washington Bridge

NEW JERSEY — Commuters are facing delays on both sides of the George Washington Bridge during Friday’s morning rush-hour commute.

A crash sometime before 4:30 a.m. caused hourlong delays on the upper level GWB headed to New Jersey. The slowdown persisted more than two hours later.

People driving into the city are facing 30-minute delays due to a disabled vehicle on the inbound upper level GWB.

In New Jersey, local and express lanes are closed from exit 71 / Broad Avenue to exit 70 / Degraw Avenue where the I-80, I-95 meet due to another crash.