Cheapest gas prices in 10 years welcome holiday weekend travelers

NEW JERSEY — It's shaping up to be a record-breaking weekend, both in the numbers of people expected to hit the road for the long holiday break and for the super low gas prices.

We are getting the lowest gas prices in nearly a dozen years.

Driving along Route 4 in Englewood, you’ll see Delta is king at $1.99 for regular, squeaking by the others by pennies a gallon.

That's a huge discount off the 10-year average of $3.14 a gallon, according to the analysts at Gas Buddy.

Looking for the cheapest gas in your neighborhood? Click here.

It could also be a record breaker for the number of us headed out of town, with AAA predicting this holiday weekend will be irresistible to more than 44 million people expected to hit the road, air and rails.

The majority of them will be driving 50 miles or more during this extra long holiday weekend starting Friday and going through the 4th on Tuesday.